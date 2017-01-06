2016 deadly year on Minnesota roads

Officials say 2016 was another deadly year on the state’s roads. The preliminary numbers show 362 fatal crashes in Minnesota, with final projections as high as 412.

Donna Berger with the Office of Traffic Safety says distracted driving is a factor in one out of five fatal crashes, that those deaths are preventable, and, “When you are behind a 2000 pound missile going down the road you should not be multi-tasking, you should be focusing on the task of driving.”

Berger says speed is a factor in one in five fatalities and drunk driving is a factor in one in four traffic deaths. And half of the people killed in car crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt.