ACLU-MN calls for transparency in Mankato police-involved shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for accountability and transparency during the investigation into the death of Chase Tuseth by the Mankato Police in the early morning on December 31. Executive Director of the ACLU-MN Charles Samuelson says there were 14 fatal shootings in Minnesota, with Tuseth being the last, and the first step in interrupting the cycle must be urgent reforms in how police and communities interact.

He adds that, “As a society we cannot allow people to be killed by the police for being disorderly, or drunk, or for having a broken taillight.”

Samuelson says the organization understands that officers have an incredibly tough and sometimes dangerous job, but believes that policing procedures must change to find better ways to deescalate tense situations that result in drastically fewer police shootings.

The ACLU-MN is asking for a release of any video footage of the incident and transparency in the investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.