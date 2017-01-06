Baby found abandoned at Cathedral of St. Paul

The employee who found a newborn baby Wednesday night in a laundry basket wrapped in blankets at the Cathedral of St. Paul said he is still in shock.

Nathan Leonhardt discovered the basket in the entryway way and first thought someone had left behind some clothing in the entryway while inside praying. As Leonhardt walked away, he heard crying and, “I kept thinking to myself, ‘Is that a baby, is that a baby dog?’ It sounded like a baby dog. As soon as I went over there and kind of moved the blanket that the baby was wrapped in I saw his head and immediately took him out, picked him up.”

Father John Ubel said, “What a joy it is to be able to receive this gift of life, that this child is safe, that’s the most important thing. If fact, last night all I could think about all evening was this child.” While waiting for police, Father Ubel, baptized the boy who he christened Nathan John.

This incident is raising awareness about Minnesota’s Safe Place for Newborns law. Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper said it, “Allows any woman who has a baby, within seven days of that baby’s birth to turn that child over to a hospital, urgent care, or just call 9-1-1 and let the authorities know where your baby is. No questions asked, no blame, no shame.”

Twenty-two newborns were saved from 2013 through late December 2016 under the Safe Place for Newborns law.

The infant was turned over to Ramsey County Child Protection.