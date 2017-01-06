Burnout in front of marked cruiser sends Madison Lake man to jail

Performing a burn-out into an intersection on a red light landed a 44-year-old Madison Lake man in jail.

A Minnesota State Trooper was behind Cory Glacker at a traffic light on Madison Avenue in Mankato, in a marked patrol car, when he says Glacker started spinning his tires and was halfway into the intersection before the light turned green.

The trooper pulled Glacker over and noted that his breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes were red and watery.

Glacker failed field sobriety tests and blew a .144 on a portable breath test. He was jailed on a drunk driving charge, and faces a second count for refusing a breath test at the jail.