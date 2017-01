No one was injured in an early morning townhome fire in Eagle Lake on Friday.

The Eagle Lake Fire Department responded to the fire at a four-unit townhome around 6:30 a.m. All residents were safely evacuated and no injuries were sustained.

Officials say two of the four units are not habitable and the individuals are being relocated.

St. Clair Fire crews assisted in the fire call.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.