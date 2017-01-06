Flu activity ramps up in Minnesota

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season has been mild so far this year, but state officials say that’s likely to change quickly. The Minnesota Department of Health‘s infectious disease director Kris Ehresman says the most recent stats show influenza status has been elevated from local to regional geographic spread – meaning certain areas of the state have seen more flu outbreaks. With flu activity increasing in neighboring states as well, Ehresman expects cases to continue to go up in the coming weeks.

Mayo Clinic Doctor Vandana Bhide says the flu shot is the best defense against getting sick – but says those that do get ill should wash their hands frequently and stay home until they recover. Bhide also suggests making a doctor’s appointment right away, so that treatment that could shorten the duration of the illness can begin.

The CDC says only about 40 percent of people were vaccinated against the flu early in the influenza season.