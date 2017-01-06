North Mankato firefighters volunteered over 1,800 hours in 2016

Emergency and fire calls were down in 2016 for the City of North Mankato according to the annual report from the Fire Department.

There were a total of 79 fire calls and crews responded to 16 carbon monoxide reports. The department responded to a total of 106 calls in 2015.



“North Mankato residents should be reminded in that report that there are 35 volunteer firemen that volunteered over 18-hundred hours of service to the community,” said City Administrator, John Harrenstein. He added that, “they also, through their fire relief association, provided funding to assist the purchase of new air tanks and a portion of the new fire ladder truck that we obtained in 2016,”

Seven of the 35 firefighters will reach 20 years of service in 2017.

The fire department says significant training will take place this year on the first five minutes of a fire call. The training will focus on driving to the fire scene, establishing a water source and preparing to attack the fire.