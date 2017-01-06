“The Mad Movie Man” A.J. Hakari…

Emergency and fire calls were down in 2016 for the City of North Mankato according to the annual report from the Fire Department. There were a total of 79 fire calls and crews responded to 16 carbon monoxide reports. The department responded to a total of 106 calls in 2015. “North Mankato residents should be…… read more »
P.J. Fleck is heading to Minnesota to coach its reeling football program. Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo announced Friday that Fleck has informed the school that he is leaving for the Golden Gophers. His decision comes three days after Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys following a standoff between the team’s players and…… read more »
Performing a burn-out into an intersection on a red light landed a 44-year-old Madison Lake man in jail. A Minnesota State Trooper was behind Cory Glacker at a traffic light on Madison Avenue in Mankato, in a marked patrol car, when he says Glacker started spinning his tires and was halfway into the intersection before…… read more »
Officials say 2016 was another deadly year on the state’s roads. The preliminary numbers show 362 fatal crashes in Minnesota, with final projections as high as 412. Donna Berger with the Office of Traffic Safety says distracted driving is a factor in one out of five fatal crashes, that those deaths are preventable, and, “When you…… read more »
The employee who found a newborn baby Wednesday night in a laundry basket wrapped in blankets at the Cathedral of St. Paul said he is still in shock. Nathan Leonhardt discovered the basket in the entryway way and first thought someone had left behind some clothing in the entryway while inside praying. As Leonhardt walked…… read more »
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season has been mild so far this year, but state officials say that’s likely to change quickly. The Minnesota Department of Health‘s infectious disease director Kris Ehresman says the most recent stats show influenza status has been elevated from local to regional geographic spread –…… read more »
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for accountability and transparency during the investigation into the death of Chase Tuseth by the Mankato Police in the early morning on December 31. Executive Director of the ACLU-MN Charles Samuelson says there were 14 fatal shootings in Minnesota, with Tuseth being the last, and the first…… read more »
Minnesotans struggling to pay their winter heating bills are being encouraged to apply for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). State Commissioner of Commerce Mike Rothman says, “Eligibility requirements are anybody earning at or below 50-percent of the median income. It’s about 47,000 dollars for a family of four…particularly seniors, people…… read more »
The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood and platelet donations. Spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says everyday around one-thousand donations need to be collected in Minnesota alone: “We host about 25-to-30 blood drives every day throughout the state of Minnesota. We really do a good job of collecting blood for the Red Cross…… read more »
Gov. Mark Dayton wants to see tax relief for low-income families, parents with child care costs and farmers. The governor unveiled his proposal Thursday for a $300 million tax bill in 2017 just days after the Legislative session began. But Dayton’s vision for how to dedicate part of a $1.4 billion budget surplus to tax…… read more »