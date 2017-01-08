Blue Earth County opts to sell two homes after contemplating tearing down rental properties

Blue Earth County has sold two rental homes that it has owned for a number of years near the Historic Courthouse.

The county received one bid to sell and move the two homes located at 227 South 5th Street and 512 East Hickory Street in Mankato.

“Will Dallenbach was the gentleman that bid on both houses. One of the houses he’s going to move is actually just down the road here on 5th Street to a lot that he already currently owns. The other one, he’s looking for a lot to move it. There’s extensive remodeling to do in both of them, that’s kind of why we’ve had some issues of renting them in the past,” said Physical Plant Director, Tim Edwards.

The board approved the 7-thousand dollar sale on a 4-0 vote with Commissioner, Drew Campbell abstaining.

“We could have maintained them and rented them, that’s always been my opinion. But, I don’t want to stand in the way. It’s better than just having them torn down, which is one of the last discussions we had about it. So, I think it’s better that somebody in our community can use them and we don’t reduce the housing that we need in this community. Really, the whole community needs housing and I hate to see it when any house gets torn down. No matter where it is.”

Campbell tells KTOE News that the County currently has no future plans for the lots once they are vacant.

The buyer intends to move the homes in the spring.