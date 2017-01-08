Dayton wants increase in state aid to cities, counties

There’s a 20-million-dollar increase in state aid to Minnesota cities included in Governor Mark Dayton’s tax plan unveiled this week. Some cities can’t raise as much property tax revenue because property values are low.

D-F-L Representative, Paul Marquart calls local government aid “the great equalizer.”

“No matter where you live in this state, you should get roughly the same level of police department, street department and other type of essential services.”)

Officials at the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities are pushing for an increase more than double what Dayton proposed at 45-million dollars. But, some say increases in state aid do not ensure that cities and counties won’t increase property taxes anyway. In the past, the legislature has put levy limits in place, but it’s too early to tell whether than will happen again.