Dayton wants increase in state aid to cities, counties

Written by on

There’s a 20-million-dollar increase in state aid to Minnesota cities included in Governor Mark Dayton’s tax plan unveiled this week. Some cities can’t raise as much property tax revenue because property values are low.

D-F-L Representative, Paul Marquart calls local government aid “the great equalizer.”

“No matter where you live in this state, you should get roughly the same level of police department, street department and other type of essential services.”)

Officials at the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities are pushing for an increase more than double what Dayton proposed at 45-million dollars. But, some say increases in state aid do not ensure that cities and counties won’t increase property taxes anyway. In the past, the legislature has put levy limits in place, but it’s too early to tell whether than will happen again.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Dayton wants increase in state aid to cities, counties

There’s a 20-million-dollar increase in state aid to Minnesota cities included in Governor Mark Dayton’s tax plan unveiled this week. Some cities can’t raise as much property tax revenue because property values are low. D-F-L Representative, Paul Marquart calls local government aid “the great equalizer.” “No matter where you live in this state, you should…read more »

Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor in dispute over mower

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor after a dispute over a broken lawn mower. The plea agreement calls for 61-year-old Edward Holzinger to serve nearly 22 years in prison on one count of second-degree intentional murder. Authorities say Holzinger shot 47-year-old Bruce Brown twice in the chest on Aug. 9. Court…read more »

North Mankato firefighters volunteered over 1,800 hours in 2016

Emergency and fire calls were down in 2016 for the City of North Mankato according to the annual report from the Fire Department. There were a total of 79 fire calls and crews responded to 16 carbon monoxide reports. The department responded to a total of 106 calls in 2015. “North Mankato residents should be…read more »

Fleck to replace Claeys as Gopher head football coach

P.J. Fleck is heading to Minnesota to coach its reeling football program. Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo announced Friday that Fleck has informed the school that he is leaving for the Golden Gophers. His decision comes three days after Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle fired Tracy Claeys following a standoff between the team’s players and…read more »

Burnout in front of marked cruiser sends Madison Lake man to jail

Performing a burn-out into an intersection on a red light landed a 44-year-old Madison Lake man in jail. A Minnesota State Trooper was behind Cory Glacker at a traffic light on Madison Avenue in Mankato, in a marked patrol car, when he says Glacker started spinning his tires and was halfway into the intersection before…read more »

2016 deadly year on Minnesota roads

Officials say 2016 was another deadly year on the state’s roads. The preliminary numbers show 362 fatal crashes in Minnesota, with final projections as high as 412. Donna Berger with the Office of Traffic Safety says distracted driving is a factor in one out of five fatal crashes, that those deaths are preventable, and, “When you…read more »

Baby found abandoned at Cathedral of St. Paul

The employee who found a newborn baby Wednesday night in a laundry basket wrapped in blankets at the Cathedral of St. Paul said he is still in shock. Nathan Leonhardt discovered the basket in the entryway way and first thought someone had left behind some clothing in the entryway while inside praying. As Leonhardt walked…read more »

Flu activity ramps up in Minnesota

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season has been mild so far this year, but state officials say that’s likely to change quickly. The Minnesota Department of Health‘s infectious disease director Kris Ehresman says the most recent stats show influenza status has been elevated from local to regional geographic spread –…read more »

ACLU-MN calls for transparency in Mankato police-involved shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for accountability and transparency during the investigation into the death of Chase Tuseth by the Mankato Police in the early morning on December 31. Executive Director of the ACLU-MN Charles Samuelson says there were 14 fatal shootings in Minnesota, with Tuseth being the last, and the first…read more »