Blue Earth County and MnDOT establish detours for HWY 22 project in 2017 and 2018

The Highway 22 reconstruction project is slated to begin this year and Blue Earth County has entered into an agreement with MnDOT to establish detours.

Two detours will be required using County Road 90 in 2017 and County Road 10 in 2018. As part of the agreement, the County will be reimbursed just over 61-thousand dollars for road life consumed by the detour.

“In 2017, for approximately 210 days they’ll utilize for miles of our County State Aid Highway 90. The detour will jump down from 22 and over to Highway 83. In 2018, for approximately 160 days they’ll utilize 8.8 miles of our County State Aid Highway 10 from Highway 22 to Highway 83 for their detour,” said County Engineer, Ryan Thilges.

The southern portion of the project will begin this year with roadway reconstruction, resurfacing and replacement of the Big Cobb River Bridge in Beauford. Work on the north end of the project will take place in 2018, with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 90 and resurfacing work.

Road improvement costs will total around 27-million dollars.