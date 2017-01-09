Disaster recovery centers in Blue Earth and Hennepin Counties to close Wednesday

The disaster recovery centers set up to help home and business owners apply for state and federal help following severe September flooding are consolidating. Disaster Recovery Centers in Blue Earth and Hennepin counties will close after the end of the workday on Wednesday. That will leave two centers in southern Minnesota, one at the North Bridge Mall in Albert Lea and the other at the Waseca Public Safety Center in Waseca.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and with efforts winding down the centers will be closed Sundays until further notice. The DRCs will be open on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16.

Representatives from FEMA, various state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the centers to answer questions about disaster assistance or low-interest loans. The deadline to register with FEMA for disaster help is January 30th.