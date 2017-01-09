DNR to lower water levels in Goose and Rice Lakes

Later this month, the DNR will be lowering water levels in Goose Lake in Waseca County and Rice Lake in Steele and Dodge Counties.

This is designed to help fight the carp infestation in both lakes. The DNR’s Brandon Schad said, “Naturally, our shallow lakes in southern Minnesota would have gone through periods of drought, where water levels would have been reduced naturally, these control drawdowns mimic those conditions and allow us to control rough fish and reestablish native vegetation.”

Goose and Rice Lakes are designated as wildlife management lakes. Only 56 lakes in the state have that designation, which allows the D-N-R to perform lake level drawdowns.