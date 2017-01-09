Franken questions Trump’s relationship with Russian President

U.S. Senator Al Franken says he’s not sure why President-elect Donald Trump continues to downplay Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election, but, “Trump has said so many positive things about Putin, that I think we should find out for example whether Trump has financial relationships with oligarchs in Russia.”

Since last Friday’s briefing from U-S intelligence officials who concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a cyber attack to influence the U-S election, Trump has said a “good relationship with Russia is a good thing” and that “gross negligence” from the Democratic National Committee is what allowed the hacking to happen in the first place. Franken added, “The intelligence community seems to be talking with one voice, they have a pretty sound case it seems to me. I don’t know if it’s that the President-elect is defensive about the margin of victory.”

Franken says it’s “unusual” that Trump still hasn’t released his tax returns and that he should do so now to prove there are no conflicts of interest with Russia. U-S intelligence officials on Friday released their report concluding that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a cyberattack to influence the U-S election.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt