Franken questions Trump’s relationship with Russian President

Written by on

U.S. Senator Al Franken says he’s not sure why President-elect Donald Trump continues to downplay Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election, but, “Trump has said so many positive things about Putin, that I think we should find out for example whether Trump has financial relationships with oligarchs in Russia.”

 

Since last Friday’s briefing from U-S intelligence officials who concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a cyber attack to influence the U-S election, Trump has said a “good relationship with Russia is a good thing” and that “gross negligence” from the Democratic National Committee is what allowed the hacking to happen in the first place. Franken added, “The intelligence community seems to be talking with one voice, they have a pretty sound case it seems to me. I don’t know if it’s that the President-elect is defensive about the margin of victory.”

 

Franken says it’s “unusual” that Trump still hasn’t released his tax returns and that he should do so now to prove there are no conflicts of interest with Russia. U-S intelligence officials on Friday released their report concluding that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a cyberattack to influence the U-S election.

 

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

Greater Mankato News

Tax filing date fast approaching

The opening of the 2016 tax season is coming up soon.  State Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said, “We are opening income tax filing on January 23rd this year. That will be the same day as the IRS. We make sure we open on the same day for the convenience of filers.”   It’s not the…read more »

Franken questions Trump’s relationship with Russian President

U.S. Senator Al Franken says he’s not sure why President-elect Donald Trump continues to downplay Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election, but, “Trump has said so many positive things about Putin, that I think we should find out for example whether Trump has financial relationships with oligarchs in Russia.”   Since last Friday’s briefing…read more »

Two drug busts lead to the arrest of three people in Le Sueur County

Bail has been set for three people who were arrested on drug charges last week in Le Sueur County. The Sheriff’s Office reports two investigations were conducted in cooperation with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. Both instances involved the sale of controlled substances. On Wednesday, 29-year old Kevin Michael Cemenski and 29-year old…read more »

Wanted man arrested, facing additional charges for spitting on police

A man wanted on previous indecent exposure and burglary charges was arrested in Mankato on Saturday and is now facing more charges. Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose said the arrest of 22-year-old Joseph Anchondo wasn’t exactly a simple matter. “Officers received an anonymous tip about Joseph Anchando being in the City of Mankato, knowing that he…read more »

Mankato teen accused of threatening people with a machete for throwing away empty bottles

Police arrested a Mankato teen on Saturday, and he’s accused of threatening people with a machete. Mankato Police commander Matt DuRose said 18-year-old Darien Klindworth-Woods was upset because, “They had thrown away an empty bottle collection.” DuRose says the argument escalated, and, “As they were arguing back and forth, Mr. Kilndworth-Woods retrieved a machete from somewhere in…read more »

Man arrested after threats at Oleander Saloon

A 29-year-old man was arrested after an altercation Saturday night at the Oleander Saloon. Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose says they, “Were called down there by bar staff, who were reporting a disorderly patron that they had asked to leave.” DuRose says he not only refused to leave the bar, but, “Mr. Prado then made his hand…read more »

Law enforcement appreciation day in Minnesota

Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Monday “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in the State of Minnesota, recognizing the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials in the state and around the country. Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose said the recognition is nice – but added, “We can drive and walk throughout the city and have good, positive…read more »