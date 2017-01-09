Law enforcement appreciation day in Minnesota

Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Monday “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in the State of Minnesota, recognizing the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials in the state and around the country.

Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose said the recognition is nice – but added, “We can drive and walk throughout the city and have good, positive contacts with community members and visitors that come to the area as well. It’s nice to feel appreciated and we do appreciate the appreciation, but we do care about the citizens and the people that we serve here as well.”

As with any other job, some days are better than others and DuRose said, “There are certainly times when maybe we don’t necessarily feel appreciated but, really, for the most part we do really feel appreciated here in this community.”

Governor Dayton has also directed the Minnesota Department of Transportation to light the Minneapolis I-35W bridge blue in recognition of the day. The windows of the Governor’s Residence will also be lit blue.

Dayton says law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve communities across the state every day, and “Today, we recognize the service and sacrifice of those brave men and women, and their families. Minnesota is a safer, stronger, better state thanks to their unwavering service.”