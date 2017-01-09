Lt. Governor calls broadband expansion an important part of legislative agenda

Written by on

Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith says funding to expand broadband Internet access in Greater Minnesota is a “really important” part of Governor Mark Dayton’s agenda for the 2017 legislative session.  Smith says the current strategy for expanding broadband in Greater Minnesota is working and the state needs to keep at it:

 

“There are still I think almost 20 percent of households in Greater Minnesota that… don’t have access to broadband at the speeds that are kind of just adequate speeds.”

 

Republicans argue taxpayer dollars are not needed because the private sector is expanding broadband access on its own.  Smith responds, “There are parts of the state geographically where it is not possible to make money expanding broadband Internet access, and that’s where the public sector comes in.  It’s exactly what we had to do with rural electrification in the 1920s and 1930s.”

Republicans and Democrats have wrangled over the issue in past legislative sessions and it will likely happen again in 2017.

 

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt

