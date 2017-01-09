Man arrested after threats at Oleander Saloon

A 29-year-old man was arrested after an altercation Saturday night at the Oleander Saloon. Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose says they, “Were called down there by bar staff, who were reporting a disorderly patron that they had asked to leave.”

DuRose says he not only refused to leave the bar, but, “Mr. Prado then made his hand into the gesture of a gun and threatened to shoot bar staff and others that were down there at the time. Mr. Prado was taken into custody at The Oleander and he was placed in jail; requesting threats of violence against him.”

DuRose says that the threats appeared to be just that, and, “No weapon was located and nobody was injured.”

Prado is charged with making terroristic threats.