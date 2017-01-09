Man facing assault charges after Mankato Police say he broke girlfriend’s ribs

A Mankato man faces three charges after allegedly breaking his girlfriends ribs.

Mankato Police report 23-year old Jordan James Kenady Rollings hit the victim after she got upset that he was talking about her friend. Rollings allegedly stomped on her chest twice and the woman thought she was going to die. According to the report, Rollings pushed the woman up against a wall and then drug the victim out of the home and threw her belongings outside. Police say the victim went back into the home to get more clothes and Rollings then drug her out of the house again.

The woman was later diagnosed with broken ribs at the hospital. Authorities say the victim and Rollings have been in a relationship for approximately two months.

Rollings was charged Friday with Felony 3rd Degree Assault and two Gross Misdemeanor counts of Domestic Assault. Court records show he was convicted of 5th Degree Assault in September 2014.