Mankato teen accused of threatening people with a machete for throwing away empty bottles

Police arrested a Mankato teen on Saturday, and he’s accused of threatening people with a machete. Mankato Police commander Matt DuRose said 18-year-old Darien Klindworth-Woods was upset because, “They had thrown away an empty bottle collection.”

DuRose says the argument escalated, and, “As they were arguing back and forth, Mr. Kilndworth-Woods retrieved a machete from somewhere in the residence and was holding it down by his side – swinging it low in somewhat of a threatening manner against the other residents.”

Police arrived soon after, and “Mr. Klindworth-Woods was found in the area and taken into custody without any incident,” DuRose said.

DuRose says Klindworth-Woods’ mother and another man were in the home at the time of the incident. Nobody was hurt.