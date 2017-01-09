Study on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato nearing completion with discussions planned for late January

Written by on

A study on North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue is nearing completion and officials plan to discuss the plan with residents later this month.

City Administrator, John Harrenstein says the Council is wrestling with issues on how to improve the stretch of roadway.

20160127 Belgrade Study 169
Officials eye pedestrian improvements to the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue.

“Primarily, the issue that rises to the top in my perspective is some type of accommodation for pedestrians in the 200 block of Belgrade. What that is and to what extent that project and how large that project is, is something that we’ll have to take into consideration.”

Belgrade Avenue has approximately 8,700 daily commuters and that number is expected to increase to 9,900 by 2041.

Preliminary recommendations for re-development for the road include intersection bump-outs and a possible roundabout at the intersection with Lee Boulevard.

“Both of those ideas I think are very much at the planning stage and just ideas offered by the consultants. I want to make sure that we’re fully aware of the impacts to the district, because lets be honest, Belgrade Avenue is functioning really well right now in terms of traffic. While concerns have been raised about long term issues, those are exactly what they are, long term issues.”

The council is expected to take up draft plans for improvements to Belgrade Avenue in April.

An open house to discuss the Master Plan/Corridor Study will be held on January 26 at 5:30 p.m. and January 28 at 10 a.m. Both open houses will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

