Tax filing date fast approaching

The opening of the 2016 tax season is coming up soon. State Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said, “We are opening income tax filing on January 23rd this year. That will be the same day as the IRS. We make sure we open on the same day for the convenience of filers.”

It’s not the traditional date for filing. Bauerly explained,

“The filing for this year will be Tuesday April 18th rather than the traditional 15th date because of a holiday in Washington D.C.”

Most free tax preparation sites open February 1st. For a site nearest you, head to the Department of Revenue’s website. (revenue.state.mn.us)

