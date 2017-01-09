Two drug busts lead to the arrest of three people in Le Sueur County

Bail has been set for three people who were arrested on drug charges last week in Le Sueur County.

The Sheriff’s Office reports two investigations were conducted in cooperation with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. Both instances involved the sale of controlled substances.

On Wednesday, 29-year old Kevin Michael Cemenski and 29-year old Tessa Jo Ely, both of Le Center were taken into custody after investigators executed a search warrant at their residence. Authorities say they located a large amount of marijuana in the Le Center home along with methamphetamine, marijuana wax and a Fentanyl patch.

On Friday, 37-year old Courtney Maxine Dickie of rural Cleveland was arrested in Mankato after allegedly selling 22-grams of methamphetamine to an informant. Dickie reportedly sold the meth on two occasions, once in Le Center and another time in Mankato.

Cemenski and Ely have been charged with various controlled substance crimes including 2nd Degree Sale of Methamphetamine. Both made their initial appearance in Court on Friday.

Dickie faces drug sale charges and made her initial appeared in Le Sueur County District Court on Monday.