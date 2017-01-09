Wanted man arrested, facing additional charges for spitting on police

A man wanted on previous indecent exposure and burglary charges was arrested in Mankato on Saturday and is now facing more charges.

Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose said the arrest of 22-year-old Joseph Anchondo wasn’t exactly a simple matter. “Officers received an anonymous tip about Joseph Anchando being in the City of Mankato, knowing that he had a fail to appear warrant. They located him and tried to take him into custody. He had provided a false name to officers at the time,” DuRose explained.

And Anchando got combative when they tried to take him to jail. DuRose stated, “As he was being put into the squad car he was verbally threatening the officers, and at one point did spit in one of the officers’ direction and ended up spitting on one of the officers.”

He is facing an additional charge of 4th degree assault on a peace officer.