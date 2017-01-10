County attorney says shutdown of adult service section of Backpage is a “step in the right direction”

The operators of the controversial website Backpage.com have shut down access to the adult section of the classified advertising site in the U.S., and Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott says that’s good news locally and across the globe because, “Backpage operates in almost 100 countries and almost 1,000 different locations worldwide.”

The company made the announcement just a few hours after a report from a Senate panel, and McDermott said, “According to the Senate report, 73 percent of all child trafficking reports that the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children receive involve Backpage.”

An operation involving Backpage.com resulted in 48 arrests around the towns of New Ulm and Mankato in recent months, and while investigators won’t be able to conduct such stings using that particular site, McDermott says the move will cut down on sex trafficking. “Well, it will make it a little more challenging (for investigators) but it also, at the same token, makes it more challenging to make those requests,” for prostitution and underage sexual activity.

Among other things, the report showed that Backpage.com edits its escort ads, filtering out words that would suggest the site was promoting the sex trafficking of children. McDermott explained, “One of the findings from the Senate committee was that Backpage has knowingly concealed evidence of criminal activity. They knew as early as 2006 that there was criminal activity going on and they were aware of it.”

And shutting down the service, McDermott believes, will make it harder for people to be victimized because, “This is one of the main modes of operation that people have used in the past. It will be more difficult for them to reach out on social mediums to be able to obtain prostitution or obtain child trafficking and sex trafficking, so this is a good step in the right direction.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar calls the shutdown of the adult services section, “Long overdue, but another positive step forward in our fight against human trafficking.” She also said, “We need to keep working together to bring perpetrators to justice and get victims the support they deserve.”