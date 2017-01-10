Franken open-minded about president-elect’s choices for leadership positions

Hearings for several of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees got underway Tuesday morning. U-S Senator Al Franken is on the Judiciary Committee, which heard from Trump’s Attorney General nominee, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions.

Franken says he knows Sessions very well and likes him…

“But he and I hardly ever agree on anything and I’m going to be asking questions, I’m going to be skeptical about him, he has questions about civil liberties, racial equality.”

Lawmakers also heard from John Kelly, who is Trump’s pick to lead Homeland Security.

Franken is also a member of the Health, Education and Labor and Energy Committees, which all hold their hearings later this week.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt