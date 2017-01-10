Klobuchar calls shuttering of “adult services” section on backpage.com long overdue

The operators of the controversial website Backpage.com have shut down access to the adult section of the classified advertising site in the U.S. The company made the announcement just a few hours after a report from a Senate panel, which said Backpage.com edits its escort ads, filtering out words that would suggest the site was promoting the sex trafficking of children.

U-S Senator Amy Klobuchar says Backpage.com and websites like it facilitate sex trafficking across Minnesota and our country. The Minnesota Democrat added that, “In southern Minnesota, an operation involving Backpage.com resulted in 48 arrests around the towns of New Ulm and Mankato.”

Klobuchar calls the shutdown of the adult services section, “Long overdue, but another positive step forward in our fight against human trafficking.” She also said, “We need to keep working together to bring perpetrators to justice and get victims the support they deserve.”