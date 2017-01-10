Man caught urinating on sidewalk jailed after altercation with police

A 21-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested on several charges after an altercation with police in Mankato on Sunday.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says Michael Ashwill was urinating in front of a building on East Liberty when an officer stopped to speak with him, and noted that he appeared extremely intoxicated. Ashwill told the officer that he had been attending a friend’s 21st birthday party downtown.

The officer attempted to put him in the back seat of the squad car and tried to take his cell phone – and that’s when the struggle began. The officer and a backup both struggled with Ashwill for several minutes, and two additional officers helped hold him down so he could be handcuffed. It took several officers to get him into the patrol car.

Police say Ashwill sustained abrasions on his face and swelling on his right eyebrow due to his resistance and the force needed to control him, and paramedics checked him out at the Public Safety Center. He was then taken to a detox facility.

Ashwill is facing two counts of obstructing the legal process by interfering with an officer and one charge of disruptive intoxication.