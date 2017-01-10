More snow, low visibilities, then back to the deep freeze

The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include all of southern Minnesota with some areas expecting two to five inches of snow, followed by strong winds gusts that will lead to blowing snow issues as well.

Meteorologist Tony Zaleski with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen says just an inch or two more is expected in the Mankato area by the end of the afternoon, “And temperatures will top out around 27-28 degrees. Winds during the afternoon will really start picking up. Northwest winds 20 to 28 miles per hour sustained, gusts probably near 32 miles per hour.”

That will likely make it tough for drivers, and Zaleski says they, “Will be seeing visibilities dropping and staying low probably for the remainder of the afternoon because all of the snow that’s falling is fairly light, so the wind should pick that up and limit visibilities even when it stops snowing.”

Zaleski says for those making their way home during the evening commute, “It’s going to be slow driving, like it was this morning.”

As the front moves out, Zalaski says, “It’s going to pull a lot of Arctic air in here, so we’re going to have a much colder Wednesday that we’re experiencing today – temperatures near 11 degrees for highs, lows tomorrow night near zero – and then we’re really going to get cold. On Friday morning we’re looking at lows 15 to 18 below zero in the Mankato area.”

The winter weather advisory will remain in place until 6:00 p.m.