The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for western Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin and Watonwan Counties, due to heavy snow and high winds creating zero visibility at this time.

They don’t anticipate any interstate or highway closures at this time but drivers may encounter brief lane and road closures where crashes occur.

Several crashes have been reported on I-35 from Owatonna to the south. There has also been a crash this afternoon on Highway 14 near Owatonna and another west of New Ulm.

Two crashes took place in Highway 60 near Windom.

MnDOT says snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe, and they are asking drivers to take safety steps as well.

Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Stay back at least five, and preferably 10, car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.