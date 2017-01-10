Record number of people sign up for MNsure coverage,

As lawmakers continue to debate the future of MNsure, a record number of Minnesotans are obtaining coverage through the state’s exchange.

According to MNsure CEO Allison O’Toole, since the November 1st start of the 2017 open enrollment period, over 103-thousand people have obtained coverage. She said, “Minnesotans are taking advantage of what we have to offer. Shopping and comparing, taking advantage of those tax credits and those tax credits are making a real difference for people this year.”

O’Toole says the average monthly tax credit averages around 670 dollars a month.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt