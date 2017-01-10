Spotlight Interview with Nick Petrie

The opening of the 2016 tax season is coming up soon. State Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said, “We are opening income tax filing on January 23rd this year. That will be the same day as the IRS. We make sure we open on the same day for the convenience of filers.” It’s not the…… read more »
Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith says funding to expand broadband Internet access in Greater Minnesota is a “really important” part of Governor Mark Dayton’s agenda for the 2017 legislative session. Smith says the current strategy for expanding broadband in Greater Minnesota is working and the state needs to keep at it: “There are still I…… read more »
U.S. Senator Al Franken says he’s not sure why President-elect Donald Trump continues to downplay Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election, but, “Trump has said so many positive things about Putin, that I think we should find out for example whether Trump has financial relationships with oligarchs in Russia.” Since last Friday’s briefing…… read more »
A study on North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue is nearing completion and officials plan to discuss the plan with residents later this month. City Administrator, John Harrenstein says the Council is wrestling with issues on how to improve the stretch of roadway. “Primarily, the issue that rises to the top in my perspective is some type…… read more »
Bail has been set for three people who were arrested on drug charges last week in Le Sueur County. The Sheriff’s Office reports two investigations were conducted in cooperation with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. Both instances involved the sale of controlled substances. On Wednesday, 29-year old Kevin Michael Cemenski and 29-year old…… read more »
The disaster recovery centers set up to help home and business owners apply for state and federal help following severe September flooding are consolidating. Disaster Recovery Centers in Blue Earth and Hennepin counties will close after the end of the workday on Wednesday. That will leave two centers in southern Minnesota, one at the North Bridge Mall…… read more »
A man wanted on previous indecent exposure and burglary charges was arrested in Mankato on Saturday and is now facing more charges. Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose said the arrest of 22-year-old Joseph Anchondo wasn’t exactly a simple matter. “Officers received an anonymous tip about Joseph Anchando being in the City of Mankato, knowing that he…… read more »
Police arrested a Mankato teen on Saturday, and he’s accused of threatening people with a machete. Mankato Police commander Matt DuRose said 18-year-old Darien Klindworth-Woods was upset because, “They had thrown away an empty bottle collection.” DuRose says the argument escalated, and, “As they were arguing back and forth, Mr. Kilndworth-Woods retrieved a machete from somewhere in…… read more »
A 29-year-old man was arrested after an altercation Saturday night at the Oleander Saloon. Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose says they, “Were called down there by bar staff, who were reporting a disorderly patron that they had asked to leave.” DuRose says he not only refused to leave the bar, but, “Mr. Prado then made his hand…… read more »
Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Monday “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” in the State of Minnesota, recognizing the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials in the state and around the country. Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose said the recognition is nice – but added, “We can drive and walk throughout the city and have good, positive…… read more »