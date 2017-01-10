State budget director concerned about GOP proposal to ease health premium increases

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans has expressed concerns over Republicans’ proposal to help those facing large health insurance premium increases on MNsure.

“Our first take is that it’s going to cost a lot of money and it’s going to take a lot of time, and if we go down that road, it’s going to make it very difficult to get this implemented in 2017. That’s all I’m saying at this point, I’m willing to listen to other ideas,” he said.

 

Frans said he is, “Willing to listen to ways to make this thing work more effectively, but we’re very concerned about getting relief to people in the individual market in 2017 under house file 1 and senate file 1.”

 

Frans says as it’s currently structured, the GOP plan would require hiring 100 new employees and cost roughly $20 million.

 

GOP Senator Michelle Benson of Ham Lake says poor government decisions over the past six years have resulted in these emergency measures. She says, “the important thing is getting something done to help people who need it.”

 

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt

