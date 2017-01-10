State of Mankato is strong

Community-oriented policing, lower home insurance rates thanks to the high level of equipment and training at the fire department, livable neighborhoods, and an increased tax base are all part of what makes the “State of the City” strong. Mankato City Manager Patrick Hentges delivered a report about the accomplishments made in the city, and also offered a look into the future.

He says the State of the City is the culmination of Mankato’s recent five-year strategic plan, which guides decisions about city service delivery. Hentges says,”This year is critical because a new strategic planning process begins,” and added, “Once developed, this plan will serve citizens over the next five years.”

Providing outstanding service is a top priority for the city of Mankato, and the report states that city leaders must take a closer look at its regional recreational assets and how to improve and enhance them because they have an impact on quality of life and livability.

A link to the full “State of the City” report is available here.

Three new city council members were also sworn in Monday night — Mike Laven, Jenn Melby-Kelley, and Dennis Dieken.