Whiskey River in St. Peter closes



Whiskey River Emporium has closed its doors permanently. The St. Peter restaurant made the announcement Monday afternoon on Facebook and restaurant’s website.

The restaurant first opened in 1978, and owner Bob Wright is grateful to the community for decades of support. He said, “We had a nice run for 40 years and now it’s over.”

Wright says, “A lot of people were here last night for the last hurrah,” with customers lined up at the restaurant, known for its brunches and a view of wildlife-filled woods.

He has not said why the decision to close the restaurant was made…but when he was asked if he planned to retire, Wright responded simply, “I wish.”

The restaurant employed about 45 people.

