Argument over puppies leads to domestic assault charges

An argument over puppies has led to a list of domestic assault charges for a Mankato man accused of attacking his brother.

Mankato Police say 25-year-old Ricky Smith was angry that his brother had allowed their dogs to mate while he was out of town, and demanded some of the puppies. The victim believes Smith wanted to sell them to support a growing drug habit.

Smith is accused of tackling his brother and punching him in the face before he was pushed to the ground and calmed by a witness, However, he tried to attack again when he learned police had been called. He was removed from the home by a witness.

Smith is charged with three counts of domestic assault. Court record show that he was previously convicted of an assault charge in 2007.