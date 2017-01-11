At least three separate icy road accidents under MSP investigation

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating at least three separate accidents in the area that took place Wednesday morning.

The first happened just before 7:00 a.m. near Lake Crystal, when a 20-year-old Butterfield woman lost control of her car on a slippery Highway 60 near Blue Earth County Road 115. Troopers say Elizabeth Hall’s car went into the median, rolled over in the opposing lanes, and ended up in the ditch. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Just two hours later, at that same intersection, officials say the driver of a pickup lost control on the icy roadway, went into the ditch, and hit two trees. 28-year-old Cory Strauss of Fairmont was injured but is expected to recover.

Just before 10:00 a.m. MSP responded to a three vehicle crash just about a mile north of Riverfront Drive on Highway 22. There were no reports of injuries.