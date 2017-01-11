“Be Obsessed or Be Average” author Grant Cardone…

An argument over puppies has led to a list of domestic assault charges for a Mankato man accused of attacking his brother. Mankato Police say 25-year-old Ricky Smith was angry that his brother had allowed their dogs to mate while he was out of town, and demanded some of the puppies. The victim believes Smith…… read more »
A Mankato man told police that he was on his way home from an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when he nearly crashed into a marked Mankato Police Department squad car – and when Wesley Freiderich was stopped police say he failed field sobriety tests. While Freiderich blew a .00 on a portable breath test, a judge-ordered blood…… read more »
A Minnesota nurse was among several workers in Washington Tuesday, calling for a national standard to prevent workplace violence in healthcare settings. Nora Jordan with the Minnesota Nurses Association said, “It should be mandatory that healthcare facilities have a preparedness plan in place to manage potential and actual violent situations and to reduce the…… read more »
Some lawmakers at the State Capitol say the D-N-R has stepped over the line with new regulations governing mowing and baling in roadside ditches. Representative Chris Swedzinski from Ghent says essentially the D-N-R is telling farmers not to mow ditches until after August 1st and, “Anyone that knows anything about agriculture, farming or animals…… read more »
Republicans are moving forward at the Minnesota Legislature with their relief plan for those hit with high health insurance premium increases — but major disagreements remain with the Dayton administration. Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans warns it will be expensive and time-consuming to make assistance dependent on income and, “We’ve gotta make sure,…… read more »
Relief is on the way for several properties in Mankato that have experienced sewer backups dating back to 2014. The issues have mainly occurred along North Riverfront Drive, Hubble and Mound Avenues and South Brook Circle where sewage has backed into basements. City Manager, Pat Hentges says it can be very traumatic for property owners.…… read more »
Minnesota may need some federal help to ensure residents aren’t turned away from domestic flights starting next year. State officials have struggled to upgrade driver’s licenses to meet new federal standards. Minnesota is one of just eight states that haven’t satisfied the Real ID law. Compliant identification will be required to board domestic planes starting…… read more »
The investigation is still in initial stages, but the Mankato Department of Public Safety confirms that there was a burglary at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant sometime between the store closure Monday night and the time morning employees arrived the following morning. Commander Dan Schisel says detectives processed the crime scene Tuesday morning. Information about…… read more »
More Minnesota households and businesses will get broadband internet access. State officials announced the latest round of broadband expansion grants Wednesday to provide access to more than 16,000 households, 2,200 businesses and 71 community organizations. The funding comes from a $34 million appropriation by the Legislature last year. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith says the expansion…… read more »
From the snow globe to the deep-freeze. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griesinger says the area will likely see more snowfall Wednesday evening, but it will be light and there won’t be much accumulation. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 miles per hour – only half of Tuesday’s top wind speeds – but…… read more »