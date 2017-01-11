City approves plan to address sewer backups in low areas around Mankato using funding assistance

Relief is on the way for several properties in Mankato that have experienced sewer backups dating back to 2014.

The issues have mainly occurred along North Riverfront Drive, Hubble and Mound Avenues and South Brook Circle where sewage has backed into basements.

City Manager, Pat Hentges says it can be very traumatic for property owners.

“What we’ve identified is a program where we’ll go in, pay up to $1,500 to install what is a back-flow preventer. It allows that water to go out, but when you have water pushing back against it, it’ll close it up.”

Currently, ten homes have been confirmed for the install of backwater valves and there could be an additional 21 installations.

“Some of the property owners have taken action. In the future, it’s gonna be a requirement of the building code. But in the interim, we can go with a $1,500 credit and probably address most of the problems. We can also address maybe some other sewer related issues that they might have in their basements.”

Hentges says the City is in contact with property owners for the instillation of the valves. The total project will take approximately seven weeks to complete and will begin later this year.

City Officials add that the Waste Water Treatment Plant project that rerouted 500-thousand gallons per day of backwash water has reduced the flow through the sanitary sewer in the area of Hubbell and Mound Avenues. The fix added an increased capacity to help prevent future sewer backups.