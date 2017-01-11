Disagreement over plan to offer relief for high health insurance premiums

Republicans are moving forward at the Minnesota Legislature with their relief plan for those hit with high health insurance premium increases — but major disagreements remain with the Dayton administration.

Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans warns it will be expensive and time-consuming to make assistance dependent on income and,

“We’ve gotta make sure, if we’re going to give a refundable tax credit — we only want to pay it out to those people who qualify.”)

Republican Representative Sarah Anderson responds,

“There’s a litany of examples of where we have done this and we’ve done it well in state government.”

Frans says because it’s a different group of people, such a system could cost 20 million dollars and take months to implement.

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt