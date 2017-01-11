DPS officials visit Mankato to discuss concerns about underage drinking

Written by on

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety were in Mankato to talk about concerns about underage drinking and fake ID’s.

Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose and Minnesota Department of Public Safety staff
Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Matt DuRose said, as with many college towns across the state and nation, it’s a big safety concern and, “There’s a reason consumption and being in a bar underage is illegal. You are really adding people that shouldn’t be in the establishment to begin with and it really just changes the dynamic and the safety aspect of the establishment.

Mankato Police Commander Matt DuRose
D.P.S. Special Agent Terry Kelley said a recent study shows that, “Far too many people who are underage have access to alcohol.” In a recent 2015 Minnesota College Student Health Survey, 56 percent of 18-to-20-year-olds who were surveyed said that they had consumed alcohol in the last 30 days. That survey also showed that 26.5 percent of 18- to 20-year-olds consumed five or more drinks in one sitting. For 18- to 20-year-olds who participated in the survey, the average estimated blood alcohol level was .08 for the last time they partied or socialized.

Kelley added that underage drinking far too often leads to serious injury and even death, and said, “We don’t want to have to go to one more parent and say, ‘Your kid’s not coming home because of a tragedy,’ because this is preventable.”

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Special Agent Terry Kelley.
Rounders Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Mankato was recognized for taking all possible steps to keep underage people from drinking – and for confiscating hundreds of fake ID’s in recent months. General Manager Ryan Tucker said his bouncers are trained to ask a lot of questions when they suspect someone is using false identification, which often does not include their real address. “They’ll ask that person, ‘What is the major highway that runs ten minutes from your town?’ They don’t know that answer, so that right there is a fake ID or a handoff. That’s like saying you don’t know that 35W runs through Faribault,” Tucker said.

Rounders Bar and Grill General Manager Ryan Tucker, with hundreds of fake ID's confiscated in recent months
Kelley said a “handoff” is when one person enters the bar with a valid ID and they slips their license to someone waiting outside. “A lot of the ID’s are being confiscated that way; it’s two different people trying to use the same name,” he explained, “That’s credit to the bouncers and to the staff for recognizing and remembering a name that may have just gone through the line.”

Kelley said in recent years fake ID’s have become increasingly sophisticated and harder to recognize, but bar owners and staff can be held criminally and civilly liable for serving customers under 21 if the minor is injured or killed in an alcohol-related incident or if that person kills or injures someone else.

DPS-AGED is asking bar and restaurant staff to check the ID of each customer ordering alcohol, because underage drinking leads to significant concerns on Minnesota roads. From 2011 through 2015, nearly 8,000 drivers ages 13 through 20 were charged with drunk driving, 30 tested positive for alcohol after they were involved in fatal crashes, and 32 died after a crash with alcohol in their systems.

