Early morning rollover near Wells sends two to the hospital

Two people from Alden were taken to the Hospital on Monday night following an icy crash near Wells.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports 42-year old David Ray Masters was eastbound on Highway 109, approximately 2 1/2miles west of Wells, when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled the GMC Sierra in a ditch. Authorities report snow and ice at the time of the crash around 8:30 p.m.

Masters and passenger, 44-year old Michelle Ann Masters were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.