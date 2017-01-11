Latest broadband funds to boost internet for 16K households

Written by on

More Minnesota households and businesses will get broadband internet access.

State officials announced the latest round of broadband expansion grants Wednesday to provide access to more than 16,000 households, 2,200 businesses and 71 community organizations. The funding comes from a $34 million appropriation by the Legislature last year.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith says the expansion will level the playing field for Minnesota residents. The grants will fund 42 projects spread across every corner of the state.

It’s the latest chapter in one of Gov. Mark Dayton’s top priorities for his final term in office. More than $66 million in broadband funding since 2014 has helped expand access statewide.

Copyright ©2012-2015 KTOE Radio Mankato News, Minnesota Valley Broadcasting Co. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Send information to the News Room: Email or call 507-387-NEWS

