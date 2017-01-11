Lawmakers accuse DNR of overstepping with new ditch mowing regulations

Some lawmakers at the State Capitol say the D-N-R has stepped over the line with new regulations governing mowing and baling in roadside ditches.

Representative Chris Swedzinski from Ghent says essentially the D-N-R is telling farmers not to mow ditches until after August 1st and,

“Anyone that knows anything about agriculture, farming or animals realizes that by that point in time the grass has lost a lot of its nutritional value, so it’s no longer a commodity that’s worth very much.”

Swedzinski says everyone cares about roadside habitat for wildlife but “this kind of agency overreach needs to be held in check.”

Edited for web by Anthony Reinhardt