Man headed home from AA arrested on drugged driving charges

A Mankato man told police that he was on his way home from an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when he nearly crashed into a marked Mankato Police Department squad car – and when Wesley Freiderich was stopped police say he failed field sobriety tests.

While Freiderich blew a .00 on a portable breath test, a judge-ordered blood test showed Lorazepam in his system – which is an anti-anxiety drug that can be abused.

Police say there were two passengers – one was a child under the age of two — in the car at the time.

Freiderich was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in Blue Earth County in 1999.