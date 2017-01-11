Man seriously hurt in summer drugged driving crash now facing charges

After being seriously injured in a crash in July, a Dundas man is now facing several charges in connection with the incident.

Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nicolas Embertson crossed the center line on Highway 60 near 478th Avenue and slammed into a pickup headed the opposite direction. Witnesses told Troopers that Embertson had been speeding and drifting all over the road prior to the wreck and a beer can was found at the crash scene. He received life-threatening injuries and was flow to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to be treated.

A review of Embertson’s medical records showed blood tests found tranquilizers, cocaine and marijuana in his system.

Records show that his license was suspended at the time of the crash.

A court notice sent to Embertson’s address was returned as “undeliverable” and a warrant has been used for his arrest on three counts of driving while intoxicated and one charge of driving after license suspension.