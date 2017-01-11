Mankato man accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend

A 34-year-old Mankato man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after the Mankato Department of Public Safety says he threatened to kill his girlfriend in October.

The victim told investigators that she argued with Jeffrey Whitmore over text messages she had sent to her cousin after he refused to come home and care for her children so she could go to work. When he arrived at the home the woman says Whitmore shattered her phone and threatened to slash her throat.

The woman maintains that Whitmore suffers from depression and mental illness, and has been suicidal in the past, but stopped taking his medication because he couldn’t afford it.

Whitmore told investigators that he believed his girlfriend had been cheating on him and added that he had had a bad day at work – leading to the argument.

He is charged with two felonies – making threats of violence and domestic assault, as well as two misdemeanor domestic assault counts.

Police say Whitmore has previous convictions for assault, making terroristic threats, and criminal sexual conduct.