Mankato man, woman charged with $75,000 in public assistance fraud

A Mankato landlord and the woman he claimed was only his tenant are facing federal charges for trying to bilk the public assistance system – to the tune of more than $75,000.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 37-year-old Holly Bloom said on the forms that she was not related to 52-year-old Kyle Kirschman, but the agency determined that he was a member of her immediate family.

Federal officials also say that while Bloom claimed she was living in one of two apartments that the house was divided into, and Kirschman was living in the other, the family actually lived together in both apartments.

Not only did Bloom illegally receive Section 8 rental subsidies because of that untruth, Luger also says she received SNAP food assistance benefits and medical benefits based on the claim that she was the sole adult in the home. The complaint shows that Kirschman was living with Bloom and was continuously employed during the time – 2007 through 2014 – and his income would have disqualified the household for those benefits.

Luger says Kirschman and Bloom received Section 8 rental subsidies in the amount of $35,221, and Bloom received SNAP benefits totaling $25,216 and MA benefits totaling $14,624.

They are each facing one count of conspiracy to commit public assistance fraud.