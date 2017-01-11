Minnesota nurse urges OSHA to implement workplace violence protections

A Minnesota nurse was among several workers in Washington Tuesday, calling for a national standard to prevent workplace violence in healthcare settings.

Nora Jordan with the Minnesota Nurses Association said, “It should be mandatory that healthcare facilities have a preparedness plan in place to manage potential and actual violent situations and to reduce the safety risk to other nurses and staff and the patient as well.”

Jordan told OSHA officials that mandatory preparedness plans should be in place to protect staff and patients and, “For this preparedness plan to be effective, staff would have input into it, receive interactive education and training and rehearse it regularly so that we’re purposefully acting, not just reacting to manage workplace violence.”

Jordan was a victim of workplace violence in 2014 when a patient who overdosed on heroin went into a psychotic rage.

“I had to try to restrain her. And because of the substances that this person had onboard, her strength was astronomical.”

Jordan says she still suffers from back pain.

In 2014, 52-percent of all incidents of workplace violence occurred in the healthcare and social assistance industries.

