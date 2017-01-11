More light snow Wednesday night; sub-zero temps to follow

From the snow globe to the deep-freeze. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griesinger says the area will likely see more snowfall Wednesday evening, but it will be light and there won’t be much accumulation.

Winds are expected to gust up to 20 miles per hour – only half of Tuesday’s top wind speeds – but Griesinger said the light and fluffy snow that has fallen with this system means even the lighter winds could cause minor travel issues. “It will probably lead to some minor drifting,” he said, “The little whisps of snow running across the road, which, as cars continuously drive over, usually ends up giving you the little sheets of ice here and there.”

He said there is both good news and bad news in the forecast over the next several days. “Kind of cold Thursday; it looks like Friday morning is our coldest morning. It will get down to probably around –15 Friday morning. So we bottom out, and then we turn out of it pretty quickly this weekend,” Griesinger said, “Next week is looking, at least for January standards, quite mild.”

Griesinger says it will be in the low to mid-30s for most of next week.