Several hurt in possible explosion at SE Minnesota plant

Emergency crews are at the scene of a possible explosion that injured several people at a plant in southeastern Minnesota.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at McNeilus, a truck manufacturer in Dodge Center.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson says that five people were hurt. Christianson says two people were airlifted to a hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.

The road to the plant is blocked off. Several law enforcement vehicles were seen outside the building.

A woman answering the phone said the company had no comment.